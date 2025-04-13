Fiducient Advisors LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fiducient Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $350.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $378.42 and its 200-day moving average is $390.29. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

