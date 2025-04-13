SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,137,000. TME Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 33,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $121.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.97 and a 200 day moving average of $129.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $135.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

