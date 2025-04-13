Elm Partners Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Elm Partners Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 189.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,162 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.2% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,335,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037,193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,755,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434,970 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,306,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,689 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,099,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,646,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,190,000 after buying an additional 2,386,242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $21.62 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0553 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

