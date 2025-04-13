Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $118.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $92.75 and a 1 year high of $125.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.90.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

