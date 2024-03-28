ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 35,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 76,020 shares.The stock last traded at $10.38 and had previously closed at $10.35.

ADS-TEC Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67.

Get ADS-TEC Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 362.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ADS-TEC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.