Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 2,055 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,317,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,370,000 after buying an additional 2,464,925 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,012,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,907,000 after purchasing an additional 237,514 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,498,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,165,000 after purchasing an additional 506,040 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,330,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,976,000 after purchasing an additional 51,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,605,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,683,000 after purchasing an additional 75,270 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV opened at $69.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day moving average is $68.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

