Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 393,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,032,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $233.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.91 and a 200 day moving average of $219.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $184.15 and a 12-month high of $241.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

