Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,696 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $59.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $61.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.78.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

