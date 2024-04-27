Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 10,005 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,005 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.9% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of STIP stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.12 and its 200-day moving average is $98.35.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

