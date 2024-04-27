Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $1,299,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $236.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

