iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,858.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,654,000 after purchasing an additional 543,010 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 225,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Gimbal Financial purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,213,000. Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 191,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,058,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.48. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $52.75 and a 12-month high of $76.25.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

