Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 115,182 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 166.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,182 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.17% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 408.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $29.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

