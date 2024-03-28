Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.10 and last traded at C$3.09. 958,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,053,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.95.

Bitfarms Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.