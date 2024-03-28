China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the February 29th total of 55,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 139,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Liberal Education Price Performance

Shares of China Liberal Education stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.06. 6,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,136. China Liberal Education has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Liberal Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLEU. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Liberal Education during the second quarter valued at $324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Liberal Education by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of China Liberal Education in the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

China Liberal Education Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

