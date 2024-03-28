China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the February 29th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Youzan Stock Performance

Shares of China Youzan stock remained flat at C$0.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01. China Youzan has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.03.

Get China Youzan alerts:

About China Youzan

(Get Free Report)

Read More

China Youzan Limited, an investment holding company, provides online and offline e-commerce solutions in the People's Republic of China, Japan, and Canada. The company operates through five segments: General Trading, Third Party Payment Services, Onecomm, Merchant Services, and Others. It trades in watches and other good; sells integrated smart point of sales devices; and offers third party payment and related consultancy services, as well as third party payment management services.

Receive News & Ratings for China Youzan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Youzan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.