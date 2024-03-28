Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. CSW Industrials accounts for about 2.1% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.13% of CSW Industrials worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSWI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth about $735,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $232.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.73. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.09 and a 1-year high of $243.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.25.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $174.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.80 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 12.47%. Equities analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

In other news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total value of $1,807,023.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total value of $1,807,023.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $232,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,849,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,826 shares of company stock worth $2,269,443 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

