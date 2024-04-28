Syon Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,731,000 after buying an additional 6,926,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,196,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,945,000 after buying an additional 5,490,242 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,240,000 after buying an additional 1,725,535 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,213,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,899,000 after buying an additional 1,518,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,173,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,304,000 after buying an additional 1,441,007 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu acquired 85,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $2,499,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,360,270.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $354,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,057.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu acquired 85,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $2,499,981.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,360,270.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,354,861. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

