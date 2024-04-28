State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,072 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.14% of PGT Innovations worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 91,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 3.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 182,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 367.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of PGTI opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.25. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. PGT Innovations’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGTI. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on PGT Innovations in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

