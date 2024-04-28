Syon Capital LLC Purchases 105 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,095 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 23.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,184,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,163,000 after purchasing an additional 782,696 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Allstate by 49.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,640,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,388,000 after purchasing an additional 542,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allstate by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,701,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,396,000 after buying an additional 536,137 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Allstate from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.71.

Allstate Stock Down 1.3 %

ALL stock opened at $170.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.09 and its 200 day moving average is $149.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $176.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

