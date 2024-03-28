Sebold Capital Management Inc. Has $311,000 Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,530,000 after buying an additional 177,372 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 708,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,299,000 after buying an additional 25,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.8% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,093,000 after acquiring an additional 347,103 shares in the last quarter.

IWV stock opened at $299.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $226.39 and a twelve month high of $300.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.59.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

