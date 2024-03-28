Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.00

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $43.96, with a volume of 77442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.98.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $898.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Dream Finders Homes's revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Justin Udelhofen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $892,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,119.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dream Finders Homes news, Director Justin Udelhofen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $892,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 24,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $758,556.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,208,914.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,990 shares of company stock worth $7,147,576 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,069,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,527,000 after purchasing an additional 50,994 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 242.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 157,807 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

