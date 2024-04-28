Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,110,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 143,255 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of Suncor Energy worth $100,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 24,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SU. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.41. 2,564,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,993,987. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.13. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $39.63.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.406 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

