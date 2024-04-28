Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 945,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,821 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Entergy worth $95,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 157.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.50. 2,144,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.72.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

