Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,857,000. American Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 221,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,286,000 after buying an additional 165,038 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,641,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,051,000 after buying an additional 108,476 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22,983.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,017,000 after buying an additional 103,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,790,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.92. 1,087,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,672. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.58 and a 200 day moving average of $263.40. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.01 and a 12 month high of $291.40.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

