Energi (NRG) Trading 10.3% Lower This Week

Energi (NRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $11.74 million and approximately $562,270.68 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00077313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00024900 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00017362 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 75,151,687 coins and its circulating supply is 75,151,694 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

