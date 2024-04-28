Financial Contrast: CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) & TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI)

CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) and TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.1% of CISO Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.8% of CISO Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of TSS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CISO Global and TSS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CISO Global -140.61% -260.24% -125.87% TSS 0.13% 2.50% 0.21%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CISO Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 TSS 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CISO Global and TSS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Volatility and Risk

CISO Global has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSS has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CISO Global and TSS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CISO Global $57.06 million 0.24 -$80.23 million N/A N/A TSS $54.40 million 0.35 $70,000.00 ($0.01) -80.28

TSS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CISO Global.

About CISO Global

CISO Global Inc. operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services. It also provides cybersecurity professional services, such as incident response and digital forensics; security testing and training; cybersecurity consulting; compliance auditing; vulnerability assessment and penetration testing; and disaster recovery and data backup solutions. The company was formerly known as Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation and changed its name to CISO Global Inc. in May 2023. CISO Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About TSS

TSS, Inc. provides integration technology services to implement, operate, and maintain information technology systems to enterprises and users in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems. The company also provides technology consulting, design and engineering, project management, systems integration, system installation, facilities management, and IT procurement services. It serves IT OEM equipment, technology, and service companies; private sector businesses; and government or commercial end users. The company was formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc. and changed its name to TSS, Inc. in June 2013. TSS, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

