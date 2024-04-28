Head-To-Head Review: Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) & CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoStar Group 0 3 12 0 2.80 Zhihu 0 0 0 0 N/A

CoStar Group currently has a consensus target price of $102.46, suggesting a potential upside of 10.59%. Given CoStar Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CoStar Group is more favorable than Zhihu.

96.6% of CoStar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Zhihu shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of CoStar Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Zhihu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoStar Group $2.46 billion 15.41 $374.70 million $0.73 126.92 Zhihu $591.40 million 0.69 -$118.82 million ($0.19) -3.47

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Zhihu. Zhihu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoStar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

CoStar Group has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zhihu has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoStar Group 11.64% 4.95% 4.05% Zhihu -20.00% -16.32% -11.54%

CoStar Group beats Zhihu on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information. It also provides Leasing, a tool to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis; Public Record, a searchable database of commercially zoned parcels; CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate lease administration, portfolio management, and lease accounting compliance software solution; and CoStar Risk Analytics and CoStar Investment. In addition, it offers apartment marketing sites, such as ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, WestsideRentals.com, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com, Apartamentos.com, and Off Campus Partners; LoopNet Premium Lister; LoopNet Diamond, Platinum, and Gold Ads; LandsofAmerica.com, LandAndFarm.com, and LandWatch.com for rural land for-sale; BizBuySell.com, BizQuest.com, and FindaFranchise.com for operating businesses and franchises for-sale; Ten-X, an online auction platform for commercial real estate; and HomeSnap, an online and mobile software platform, as well as Homes.com, a homes for sale listings site. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit. Zhihu Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

