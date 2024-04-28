Insider Selling: AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) VP Sells $37,136.58 in Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) VP Adrienne Uleau sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $37,136.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,248.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adrienne Uleau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Adrienne Uleau sold 1,833 shares of AMREP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $38,712.96.

AMREP Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AXR opened at $20.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19. AMREP Co. has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $24.36. The company has a market cap of $109.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMREP

AMREP ( NYSE:AXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in AMREP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMREP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in AMREP by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 96,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 65,184 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMREP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMREP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

