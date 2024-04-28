The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of DXYN stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.30. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.67 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 0.98%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Dixie Group stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Dixie Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DXYN Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 466,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned 3.00% of The Dixie Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

