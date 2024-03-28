Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the February 29th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FBOT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.58. 8,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.93. Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $27.28.

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000.

The Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (FBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in innovative businesses thought to have potentially provide disruption to the marketplace. The fund holds global disruptive automation companies, from industrial robotics to autonomous driving and AI.

