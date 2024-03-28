Short Interest in CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Declines By 94.9%

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the February 29th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CEA Industries Stock Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ:CEAD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.59. 144,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,893. CEA Industries has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58.

Get CEA Industries alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEA Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEAD. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of CEA Industries during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEA Industries in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEA Industries in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CEA Industries by 75.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 27,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.64% of the company’s stock.

CEA Industries Company Profile

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.