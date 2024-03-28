Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Up to $66.22

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.22, but opened at $69.70. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $66.55, with a volume of 3,772,677 shares.
Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Down 6.1 %
About Trump Media & Technology Group
As of March 25, 2024, Digital World Acquisition Corp. was acquired by Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., in a reverse merger transaction. Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses.
