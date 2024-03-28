SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.83

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.83 and last traded at $78.67, with a volume of 528924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.36.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.42. The firm has a market cap of $528.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Retail ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

