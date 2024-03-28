Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.06

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.06 and last traded at $57.05, with a volume of 25651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.96.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.82.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 204,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 35,913 shares during the period.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

