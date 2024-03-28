Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.86

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 1515547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.90.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

