MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Diageo were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEO. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DEO traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.74. 345,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,188. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $190.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.22 and a 200 day moving average of $147.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

