HC Wainwright Boosts Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Price Target to $10.50

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $10.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 153.62% from the company’s current price.
Perpetua Resources Price Performance
PPTA opened at $4.14 on Thursday. Perpetua Resources has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $265.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.30.
Insider Activity at Perpetua Resources
In other Perpetua Resources news, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Perpetua Resources
Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration and development activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Perpetua Resources
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Krispy Kreme’s Sweet Deal: McDonald’s Partnership Sparks Growth?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Bitcoin Depot Falls Into Value Territory With Expansion Underway
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 7 Stocks That Will Drive the Weight Loss Drugs Market
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.