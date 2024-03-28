IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 3,473 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $109.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.12. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $111.40.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

