Extendicare Inc. (EXETF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0291 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Extendicare Stock Performance
EXETF stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. Extendicare has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12.
Extendicare Company Profile
