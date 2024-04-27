Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on July 31st

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0192 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Mesa Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 72.0% annually over the last three years.
Mesa Royalty Trust Trading Down 1.3 %
MTR stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.71. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32.
Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile
Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. The company has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. Mesa Royalty Trust was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.
