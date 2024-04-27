Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on July 31st

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0192 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Mesa Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 72.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Mesa Royalty Trust alerts:

Mesa Royalty Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

MTR stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.71. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust ( NYSE:MTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 87.08%.

(Get Free Report)

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. The company has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. Mesa Royalty Trust was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.