Surge Energy Inc. (ZPTAF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on May 15th

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0291 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Surge Energy Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of ZPTAF stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $7.16.
About Surge Energy
