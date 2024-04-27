Surge Energy Inc. (ZPTAF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on May 15th

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0291 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Surge Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ZPTAF stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $7.16.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

