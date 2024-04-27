Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0729 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Northland Power Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NPIFF stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.67.
Northland Power Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Northland Power
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.