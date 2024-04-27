Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0729 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Northland Power Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NPIFF stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

