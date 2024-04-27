Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0363 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

ARESF stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $5.53.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

