Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0363 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
ARESF stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $5.53.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.