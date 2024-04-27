Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0363 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

ARESF stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $5.53.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

Dividend History for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

