STAR Financial Group, Inc. (SFIGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.345 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from STAR Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

STAR Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SFIGA opened at $81.25 on Friday. STAR Financial Group has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.25.

STAR Financial Group Company Profile

STAR Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for STAR Financial Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Central and Northeast Indiana. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

