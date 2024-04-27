STAR Financial Group, Inc. (SFIGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.345 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from STAR Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
STAR Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of SFIGA opened at $81.25 on Friday. STAR Financial Group has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.25.
STAR Financial Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than STAR Financial Group
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for STAR Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAR Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.