iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of West Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,096,000 after buying an additional 6,505,853 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 264,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686,837 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,335,000 after buying an additional 4,216,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,339,000 after buying an additional 3,629,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,864,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,164,922. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $108.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.09 and its 200 day moving average is $92.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2952 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

