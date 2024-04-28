Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $883.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $998.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $948.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $894.04.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total value of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at $17,540,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,022 shares of company stock valued at $10,552,991. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,189.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $977.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

