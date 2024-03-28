RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $120.64

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $120.64 and last traded at $120.35, with a volume of 7376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on RPM International from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

RPM International Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.00 and its 200 day moving average is $104.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.01). RPM International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,029. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,029. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $657,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,547. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 1,735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of RPM International by 274.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

