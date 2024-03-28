iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,574 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC owned about 2.21% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEUS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Allie Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEUS opened at $56.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.42. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $56.80. The company has a market cap of $119.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

