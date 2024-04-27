Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 15th

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

