Slate Grocery REIT (SRRTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 15th

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Slate Grocery REIT Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SRRTF opened at $8.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $10.44.
About Slate Grocery REIT
